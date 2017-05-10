Chrissy Teigen ''doesn't care'' about spray tan now that she's a mother.

The 31-year-old model is a regular user of the artificial tanning method, but has said that since giving birth to her daughter Luna - whom she has with her husband John Legend - 12 months ago, she finds the whole process ''exhausting''.

She said: ''I'm very fair-skinned without a spray tan. People don't realise how incredibly light I can get. I'm a spray tan addict, but admittedly I haven't been doing it for a long time because I just don't f***ing care anymore with the baby!

''It's exhausting. [Now] I've gained this confidence in knowing I have certain makeup tools and I have certain ways of making me look and feel healthy without having to do all that every single time.''

And the 'Lip Sync Battle' star says that whilst she does use make up to help her ''look and feel healthy'', she doesn't use ''that much'' product as she likes to stay ''natural''.

She added: ''It's not like I was going out and buying that much makeup. It wasn't something that was a priority for me, and I still want things that lean natural and beautiful.''

Chrissy also insists her make up looks are designed to ''enhance'' her natural skin, rather than cover it up.

She told People magazine: ''I don't think makeup is made to cover up your skin. It's to enhance your skin. You want to look fresh and rejuvenated and hydrated, and I feel like our palette really does that.''

Meanwhile, the beauty recently admitted to having liposuction on her armpits in order to make her feel more confident in dresses.

She said: ''I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again.

''It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.''