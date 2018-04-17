Chrissy Teigen has hinted at a second BECCA cosmetics collaboration.

The 32-year-old model teamed up with the makeup company in April 2017 to create the Becca x Chrissy Glow Face Palette which included two highlighters (Beach Nectar and Rose Gold), a bronzer (Malibu Soleil), and a blush (Hibiscus Bloom) for fans to recreate her signature glowy skin, and now Chrissy hinted on a second collaboration with a behind-the-scenes of her Malibu photo shoot video on Instagram.

Posting a video of herself with lightly tousled locks and a bronze glowing make-up look, the 'Lip Sync Battle' host said: ''Sneaky peaky!!!! Beautiful day with the @beccacosmetics team! [sic]''

Chrissy was reportedly holding a giant golden Becca bottle with what appeared to be her signature scrawled across the front - as with her last product - and although it is unclear that the star is working on her last continues to be a best seller on the Becca cosmetics website after selling out during its first week on sale.

And pregnant Chrissy - who shares two-year-old Luna with husband John Legend - is expecting a baby boy in June, but previously spoke about how she is going to be open with her daughter when she reaches the age where she wants to experiment with makeup, but hopes she will ''come around'' to appreciate her natural beauty.

Speaking to totalbeauty.com, she said: ''I want her to appreciate her natural beauty. She's going to want to test everything crazy under the sun. I'm going to try to be like my mom and let her try anything she wants, but hopefully she'll come back around just like I did, and appreciate a natural, fuller brow and the natural texture of her hair. I hope she sees her own beauty.''