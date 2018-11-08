Chrissy Teigen responded hilariously to a troll who shamed her for no longer breastfeeding.

The 32-year-old model gave a witty response to an Instagram user who judgmentally commented on the fact she was bottle feeding her five-month-old son Miles in a picture shared by her husband John Legend.

The 'All Of Me' hitmaker - who also has two-year-old daughter Luna with the brunette beauty - shared the adorable snap of Chrissy snuggled up with the tot while bottle feeding him backstage at 'The Voice', where John acts as a coach, and captioned the post: ''Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice.'' (sic)

The user then commented: ''You no longer breastfeed?''

Chrissy replied: ''John never breastfed Miles.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host has a history of silencing trolls who criticise her and earlier this year, she took on a follower who messaged her to tell her that her new haircut made her ''face look huge''.

Chrissy was far from impressed when her follower urged her to grow back her locks because her new bob style did not suit her round face.

The follower wrote: ''You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that ... It makes your face look huge. Been there ... believe me ... LONG HAIR. (sic)''

In her reply to the comment, Chrissy wrote: ''Honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part.''

Since Chrissy's retort, the userclosed down their account.