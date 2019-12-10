Chrissy Teigen hates John Legend's ''scheduling''.

The Sports Illustrated model is very much in love with her husband but admits there's one thing she can't stand about him - how he'll tell her something knowing that she's not listening.

Asked what the one thing that she can't stand about John is in a Q&A, she said: ''scheduling. he will tell me something he knows I didn't hear and get mad when i am confused later. 'Hey I'll take Luna to school today also I'm going to Washington DC next week' (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously confessed she researched her husband John when they first met.

The 33-year-old star admitted: ''He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modeliser. I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. I would read everything.''The lovebirds first met in 2007 when Chrissy was asked to star in the music video for his hit 'Stereo' and John also revealed the relationship turned serious very quickly as he couldn't resist Chrissy's quick wit.He added: ''She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn't know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.''

The pair seem more in love than ever as Chrissy revealed he flew from London to Los Angeles to eat dinner and watch the UK version of 'Love Island' with her.

She wrote: ''I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island because I haven't been feeling like myself lately. Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u (sic)''