Chrissy Teigen refuses to let her feet be seen in her modelling pictures.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star admitted she thinks her ''Asian jungle feet'' are ''horrible'' and she hates it when people look down below her ankles.

She admitted to Ellen Degeneres: ''I don't like bare feet. I have horrible feet and now you're all gonna look at my feet, please don't - I say the wrong thing all the time.

''I have Asian jungle feet, we're meant to climb trees.

I used to have it in my Sports Illustrated contract, no feet. I would bury them in the sand... This is gonna be a thing now.''

When the talk show host pointed out that Chrissy - who has children Luna, two, and Miles, six months, with husband John Legend - had her feet on display in her strappy heels, the 32-year-old beauty admitted she hoped no one would ''look that close'', before begging show producers to cut out the segment to stop people focusing on them in the future.

She said: ''I can't wear booties and I figured nobody would ever look that close. They told me they can edit out anything here, so can we just edit that out?''

Though Ellen reassured her guest she could see ''nothing wrong'' with her feet, Chrissy admitted her spouse liked to poke fun at them.

She quipped: ''John always says if I die ... all he has to do in the morgue -- instead of lifting up the sheet on the face -- he'll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet. He'll be like, Yup, that's her.''

The 60-year-old presenter later turned the conversation to John's upcoming festive special, but in a promotional picture, she pointed out that Chrissy's feet were visible in her white fluffy heels - and was stunned when the outspoken star confessed they had been ''retouched''.

She admitted: ''They are retouched there, as per contract.

People do their butt and their face... I'm just like, straight foot.''

And that wasn't the only time Chrissy left Ellen stunned during her appearance on the show as the talk show host was left baffled when she spotted ''hair all over the ground'' after a commercial break.

Her guest admitted: ''I had a hair cut in between, it was uneven, they're perfectionists. It's not even my own hair, it's all fake. It was just a quick trim.''