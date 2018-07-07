Chrissy Teigen's daughter makes her breastfeed her doll whilst she feeds newborn son Miles.
The 32-year-old model quipped that she now has ''twins'' after her little girl Luna, two - who she has with her husband John Legend - asked her to nurse her doll whilst she feeds newborn son Miles.
Uploading a picture of her feeding the babies on Instagram, Chrissy captioned it: ''Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.''
Meanwhile, Chrissy previously admitted she is ''scared'' her daughter won't like her baby brother.
Taking to her Twitter account before Miles birth, she quipped: ''I'm scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.''
Another thing Chrissy worried about was getting postpartum depression again.
She said: ''Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me.
''I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary. I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn't think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that's the way it goes. You have a kid, you're sad, you lose those endorphins and that's the way it is. I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it's hard for people to point something out.''
