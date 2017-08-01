Chrissy Teigen's face breaks out in ''angry'' pimples when she's on her period.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to her Snapchat account on Monday (31.07.17) to vent her frustration over the fact her nose, chin and cheeks have been taken over by huge red spots and blemishes as a result of her monthly menstrual cycle.

In a video uploaded to the social networking site, the busty beauty sat in her towel after her shower and said: ''This is my skin on my period. Look at it. So angry. Ow.''

Chrissy - who is married to John Legend - also shared the same clip on her Twitter account and a number of fans flocked to the comments to praise her on being so open about the struggles women face.

One user, who goes by the handle @davideisaacson, wrote: ''As the father of 2 young girls, it's reassuring to see a LITERAL model who is comfortable in her own imperfections. A sincere thank you! (sic)''

Another called @South_Said, wrote: ''Ummm this is an amazing thing to share Happens to us all,'' while @DanaCortez added, ''One of the reasons I admire you. You don't care to be admired for your looks. You got a big brain. Me, too. PS you haute too (sic)''

Chrissy isn't the only celebrity who has shared intimate details about her period, as Kylie Jenner recently revealed her breasts swell up when she's menstruating.

The 19-year-old reality TV star was forced to address rumours she'd had a boob job a few months ago after some fans began speculating that she'd gone under the knife when she uploaded a photograph of her sporting a bigger bust than usual.

She wrote on Twitter: ''TMI but it's that time of the month lol (sic).''

She then followed it up by stating that they will ''deflate'' once her period is over.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star explained: ''They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day (sic).''