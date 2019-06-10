Chrissy Teigen reveals she ''had sex'' with John Legend shortly after meeting him for the first time on set for his music video.
The 33-year-old model left 'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey speechless when she went into detail about how well she and her now-husband got to know one another after she appeared in the video for his 2006 track 'Stereo'.
Discussing how they met on the shoot, John said: ''Yeah, in 2006, and we're still together.''
His wife hilariously added: ''We did the video, and then we had sex. I went to your hotel and there was a...''
To which her spouse interjected: ''Uh, wha... It's a family show.''
The 'Lip Sync Battle' Host added: ''Do you want to hear it, though, or not?' ''
The 'All of Me' hitmaker stopped his wife from sharing any intimate details and simply concluded: ''We got along very well.''
Chrissy - who has three-year-old daughter Luna and 12-month-old son Miles with her spouse - previously admitted that she was left stunned when she met John for the first time because he was doing his own ironing in his dressing room.
She said: ''I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear.
''I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug. I'm not going to lie. We hooked up.''
The cook book author also went on to share that she ''played it cool for a long time'' because she wanted him to be sure that she was the one.
She continued: ''I let him be himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time.''
