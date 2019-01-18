Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a ''major blow-out'' row at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's wedding.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has children Luna, two, and Miles, seven months, with her spouse - admitted she wants to apologise to the couple every time she sees them because of the tension she caused at their 2014 nuptials in Italy.

Asked about the row by a caller on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', John said: ''I don't even remember what it was about.''

Chrissy added: ''We try to think about this all the time. It was a major blow-out to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologising for it.''

While John, 40, thought the pair had managed to keep the bad feeling hidden from the bride and groom, his wife disagreed.

She said: ''Ohhhh everyone knew!''

The 33-year-old model blamed her own insecurity and being ''intimidated'' by her fellow guests for the argument, admitting she took her own feelings out on the 'All of Me' hitmaker.

She explained: ''I think I was really intimidated. I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John.

''I don't know, it was a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room. I think that's where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure. You know how things snowball into a bigger thing. And also drinking so that doesn't help.''

The couple were also asked about Kanye's famous Twitter rants and John admitted he finds it ''weird'' that it's always something he's quizzed on because his friend is responsible for his own actions and he doesn't agree with a lot of what he says.

He said: ''When I see some of it, I just shake my head like a lot of people that love Kanye, love his music.

''I don't agree with a lot of the things he says. He owns it. He says what he's gonna say. And it's on him. It's weird because I get asked about it all the time, and I can't be accountable for what he's gonna say.''