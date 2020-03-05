Chrissy Teigen had a boob job when she was 20.

The Sports Illustrated model - who has kids Luna, three, and Miles, 21 months, with husband John Legend - has confirmed she went under the knife to make her assets more ''perky'' and though she'd like to have the implants removed now, she's worried about dying on the operating table.

She admitted: ''Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing.

''I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed...

''I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.

''I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'''

The 34-year-old beauty admitted she used to be obsessed with her weight and it took her come time to be ''comfortable'' with her ''new number'' after her body changed when she had her children.

She told the Spring/Summer 20 issue of GLAMOUR magazine: ''I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.''

Read the full feature in the Spring/Summer 20 issue of GLAMOUR, available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday (05.03.20). https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/chrissy-teigen-glamour-magazine-ss20-cover-interview