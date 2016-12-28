Rebecca Howe fell for the velvet, off-the-shoulder number the fashion star wore while co-hosting a recent episode of hit U.S. show Lip Sync Battle, and let Teigen know how good it looked on her via social media.

Chrissy spotted her message, which read: "@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please", and decided to treat Howe at Christmas.

She responded: "I am done. DM me your address!" And then sent it to her fan.

A stunned Howe shot back: "Thankful I don't have to look any further for a New Year's Eve dress."

The correspondence prompted quirky tweets from other fans - one asked if she could have Chrissy's husband John Legend when she was done with him, while another suggested she'd happily take on parenting of the couple's daughter Luna if they ever tired of her.