Chrissy Teigen got botox in her armpits to prevent sweating.

The 33-year-old model shared the procedure she had done with Dr. Jason Diamond on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (13.08.19) and was thrilled at the thought of getting to wear silk again ''without soaking''.

She wrote over a clip of her being injected: ''@drjasondiamond is my favorite human. ''BOTOXED MY ARMPITS.

''TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.

''I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo! (sic)''

In the video, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months, with 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - shared how painless it was and breathed a sigh of relief as she admitted she was scared.

She said: ''That really isn't anything.

''It looked very frightening.''

And the doctor told her: ''That's it.''

Although it was her first time having botox under arms, Chrissy previously revealed she had her armpit ''sucked out'' to make her ''feel better in dresses''.

She shared: ''I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.

''It's a big secret, but I don't care.

''It was nine years ago or so.

''And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again.''

However, Chrissy admitted that it was ''the dumbest'' thing she's ever done.

She continued: ''It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.''

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two recently warned that social media is ''misleading''.

Chrissy is a prolific user of both Twitter and Instagram, and has said that whilst she loves sharing snaps of her two children and clapping back at trolls, she knows it's important to make a distinction between online and the real world.

She said: ''Social media can be very misleading. I think it's important to know that these lives you're seeing aren't the same as what you see [in real life]. When you're actually there, it's actually the most silent dinner you've ever seen, but on Instagram it reads as so cool and so fun. People only share the best of the best and you're not seeing anything below that.

''Your life isn't different from a lot of other people's lives. It's just that they're a little bit more delusional than you.''