Chrissy Teigen is sick of having to defend herself from conspiracy theories and rumours.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with her husband John Legend - has taken to Twitter to hit back at the hurtful things she's forced to read about herself on social media everyday.

In response to one rumour, Chrissy tweeted: ''imagine this, all day every day, on every platform. defending yourself, and that defense just meaning you're getting worried. this is the exact type of person I am flooded with all day, every. f***ing. day.

''twitter has honestly done an awesome job with filtering and blocking or if necessary, suspending accounts. instagram is not so good. but I'm not really content anymore with just...not seeing it. I wanna see it and I want to fight this s**t.

''I can tell when people know I'm losing my mind on twitter and they casually text me funny or nice things without addressing that I'm going absolutely apes**t. I see u and I love u

''I really love you guys. I am okay I swear!! There is so much good here, in you, and it is why I stay!! You are quite literally my world. Your friend Chrissy has just HAD IT UP TO HEREEEEEE today (sic)''

Chrissy added that, contrary to the beliefs of some people, she actually lives a relatively mundane lifestyle.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hi. I do not know how to tell you that I do not know the answer to this. I sit on my couch, I take care of my kids, work and I cook food. not everyone in Hollywood is some demonic warlord and not everyone has an elaborate agenda. (sic)''