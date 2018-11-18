Chrissy Teigen felt ''selfish and weird'' admitting she was suffering from post-partum depression.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, two, and Miles, six months, with husband John Legend - has spoken candidly in the past about how low she felt after welcoming her second child into the world and she admitted she felt bad being stuck down as she has such a ''great life''.

She said: ''I couldn't control it. I felt selfish and weird saying that I was struggling.

''I have a great life and all the help I could need, but [this illness] does not discriminate.''

The 32-year-old beauty got the condition under control with antidepressants but she still suffers from anxiety.

She admitted to You magazine: ''When you suffer from anxiety, all you do is wonder if you're being weird. I ask myself constantly,'Did I sound awkward just then?' I'm going to be freaking out about it after this interview. But the more I have to get out - for instance, taking Luna to her pre-school - and talking to the other parents, the easier it gets.''

While Chrissy is known for her love of cooking, her 39-year-old husband took over the duty while she was struggling after the birth of her kids and is delighted with the way the 'All of Me' hitmaker's prowess in the kitchen has improved.

She said: ''I was really suffering and spent most of my time horizontal, but I would get up from time to time to show him a better way to chop an onion. Now he's an incredible cook - he even goes off-recipe and adds his own touches.''

But as she recovered, Chrissy admitted cooking made her ''feel normal again''.

She added: ''When I'm in my kitchen, chopping herbs, making a sauce, with 'Real Housewives' playing in the background, that is my anxiety therapy.

''I got my love of food from my mum. Growing up, she would make amazing Thai dishes, like pad thai and papaya salad. My dad loved meat and potatoes; I would help to peel the potatoes, and I remember how it would calm me.''

And despite their busy schedules, Chrissy and John always try and find the time to share a meal together.

John said: ''I'm happy to be Chrissy's assistant. Chopping is my thing.''

Chrissy added: ''It's important to us - when we're racing around in different directions - to carve out time at the end of the day to bond over a meal.''