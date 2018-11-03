Chrissy Teigen felt ''inferior'' to John Legend's friends.

The 'Sports Illustrated' star admits a time where she got tearful when she attended the Time 100 gala in 2009 with her now-husband's friends like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

She told Glamour magazine: ''It was a table of, like, Oprah, Michelle Obama, and this woman who ran an incredible charity about sex trafficking in Southeast Asia. At this point, I wasn't anything. I remember going back to his dressing room and sobbing.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously confessed she once had a ''jealousy fuelled meltdown'' on the set of one of John's music videos.

Speaking about the video for 'Green Light', she shared: ''Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. Oh you want to know more, do you? Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time! Ok after a brief refresh with john, I have pieced together small bits of information ... it began with our friends (john's managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were ... and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT ... I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can't remember who, said, ''ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!'' so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble (sic)''