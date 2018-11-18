Chrissy Teigen feels extremely protective towards the Duchess of Sussex.

The 32-year-old model - who is married to American musician John Legend - has revealed that even though she doesn't know the former 'Suits' actress, she feels compelled to support her.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''I am EX TREME LY protective of meghan markle despite not knowing her. I will not apologize (sic)''

The model voiced her support for the Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - after she was unfavourably compared to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The original tweet, posted by TV personality Katie Hopkins, suggested that the Duchess of Sussex lacked the class of the Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011.

Meanwhile, Chrissy - who has kids Luna, two, and six-month-old Miles - was recently described by John as the ''heart and soul'' of their family.

The award-winning star said: ''I have a career in the music business, but we all know who the star of the family is. She's the heart and soul of the family too.

''I am very much in love with this woman. I mean, obviously, I guess. She is my wife. And she is the mother of our daughter Luna and our son Miles.

''But I'm not the only one who loves her. Many millions of people who aren't married or related to her love her too.

''Everywhere I go, I meet people, fans, who used to ask me for an autograph or tell me how much they love my music. Now, the number one comment I get from people who used to be my fans is how much they love Chrissy. She gets bigger cheers than I do at my own concerts. They love her!''