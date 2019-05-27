Chrissy Teigen has been left with a nasty bruise on her thigh after she fell down a flight of stairs.

The Sports Illustrated model thinks she could be mistaken for a dead person in a forensic's case study after she stumbled down the staircase in her home last week and earned herself two purple painful marks by her hip and her knee.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 33-year-old presenter said: ''I finally fell down my stairs yesterday. Can't believe it didn't happen sooner.''

After fans pestered her to show them the bruise, Chrissy uploaded a video in which she said: ''Hello every body, you wanted to see it... well here you go!''

She then panned to the mark and added: ''Oh my gosh, it looks so bad! Mmm, it's worth it!''

The cookbook author later posted a photograph of the bruise and quipped: ''an update: I look like a forensics file cadaver? #stairwife #cliffwife (sic)''

Chrissy seems to make a habit of falling down stairs as eight months ago she was worried she wouldn't be able to walk the red carpet at the Emmy Awards after she took a tumble.

Taking to her Twitter account at the time, the brunette beauty uploaded a video of her swollen knee and said: ''Errr I just fell down the stairs. It's Emmys tomorrow!''

Meanwhile, luckily for Chrissy she doesn't have to go downstairs to get her mid-night sandwich as she admitted last week that she's got into the habit of munching on a meaty snack at 3am.

She explained: ''It's a ham and cheese -- Velveeta singles with ham and mayonnaise.

''Butter is crucial, on both sides of the bread, just to bring it all together. He [John Legend, her husband] slices it diagonally and puts it next to the bed. I eat half of it before I fall asleep and then I wake up three hours later, maybe around 3:00 A.M. and I eat the other half.

''It's just become a thing and I cannot stop.''