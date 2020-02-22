Chrissy Teigen is ''so excited'' for her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry, amid their decision to step back as a senior members of the royal family and move to Canada.

The 34-year-old model previously worked with Meghan when they were both briefcase models on 'Deal or No Deal' between 2006 and 2008, and Chrissy has now said she loves seeing her former co-star doing ''what's best for her family'', as she and her husband Prince Harry prepare to step down from royal duties.

Chrissy told Canada's 'etalk' show: ''I'm so excited for them ... I'm a big royals fan and I love Meghan. I love their power move of being able to just do what they want - to take a look at their family and just do what's best for their family. I think that's fantastic.''

And the beauty has always been a fan of Harry and Meghan, as she admitted in 2018 just months after the royal couple tied the knot, that she was ''especially a fan'' of the former actress.

She said at the time: ''I am especially a fan of Meghan. I was on 'Deal or No Deal' with her and she was lovely. Everyone asks me what she was like and I say, 'Sorry, no dirt. She's gorgeous.' ''

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step back from royal duties in a social media post last month.

They wrote: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

''We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

''It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

''We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

''This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

''We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.''

The couple will officially step down on March 31.