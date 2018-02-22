Chrissy Teigen's friends threw her a surprise baby shower.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who already has 22-month-old daughter Luna with husband John Legend - isn't due to give birth to her son until June, but her pals surprised her with an early celebration in New York City on Wednesday (21.02.18).

In a selfie video featuring four of her friends posted on Instagram, the 32-year-old star said: ''These are my best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower.''

She then captioned the footage: ''Man. Ain't nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back.''

And in her own comments section, she added the hashtag #twobabyclub.

Chrissy's generous pals showered her with gifts, including children's book 'Iggy Peck Architect' by Andrea Beaty, a Hatch Mama gift box and a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera.

The celebration came a few days after the model admitted she and John have been having trouble choosing a name for their new baby.

She said: ''Boy names are really tough. And I don't think it will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name.

''I have been toying with Dick Legend, Richard Legend and everyone is like 'why don't you do the JJ thing - John Junior. But John and his ego he was like 'I just don't want him to feel like he has to live up to that'.

''And I was like 'Wow, you're a jerk'. What a jerk. Oh heaven forbid he does what you do.''

And recently Chrissy admitted she's concerned Luna will struggle to adapt to her new sibling when he arrives.

Taking to her Twitter account, Chrissy quipped: ''I'm scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.''