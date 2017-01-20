The model and TV presenter, 31, was planning to join John on Saturday night (21Jan17) in Utah for an event linked to his Underground TV drama, which he executive produces, but she has decided to protest Donald Trump's election as U.S. leader instead.

Her decision comes a day after she and John were asked racist questions by a reporter at JFK Airport in New York, which prompted Chrissy to tweet: "Paparazzi at JFK just asked me 'if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?' - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics"

Though Chrissy could have joined the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival which will be headed by U.S. TV host and outspoken anti-Trump activist Chelsea Handler, she has opted to head for the U.S. capital, where a star-studded rally is being planned.

On Friday, she tweeted: "i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC"

Stars confirmed to take part in the D.C. march include America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Zendaya, Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, Oscar winner Patricia Arquette, Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, and Frances MCDormand.

Madonna also announced her intention to appear in Washington, posting a racy Instagram photo of a woman's shaved pubic area with its remaining hair in the shape of Nike's famed Nike Swoosh logo. She captioned the pic: “Yasssssssss! Just Do it… 1 Million Women’s March!! Be There!!”

The Sundance march will also feature appearances director Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Beals, and actor Benjamin Bratt