Chrissy Teigen dreams about wedding planning.

American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed via Twitter that she dreams about wedding planning.
The 34-year-old model - who is married to chart-topping musician John Legend - has revealed via Twitter that she's recently dreamt about organising a wedding, although she struggled to remember the precise details.
Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - shared on the micro-blogging platform: ''I had a dream I was planning a wedding but my friends and I could not for the life of us remember who I said yes to (sic)''
Chrissy and John are parents to Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months, and the 'All of Me' hitmaker recently insisted he doesn't want to ''spoil'' his kids.
Although John is keen to ensure his kids get the presents they want this Christmas, he hopes he doesn't over-indulge them.
He said: ''We just try to listen to what they love and what they like and gift them accordingly.
''But we know that they're so fortunate to just have the life they live and we don't want to overly spoil them for Christmas. But it's nice to give them something they really like.''
John also admitted to being a bit unsure about how to approach Christmas with his older child, admitting he doesn't know whether Luna still believes in Santa.
He shared: ''Luna, she talks about Santa and I don't know if she really believes in Santa or if she just does it to play along with us. I don't know what's going on yet.
''I was never raised on Santa as a kid, so I never knew about the way parents keep up the mythology for a while. So I don't know how to play this out with Luna, how long we're going to keep the charade going. I feel like she'll figure it out pretty soon.''
