Chrissy Teigen constantly doubted herself as a new mother.

The 34-year-old model - who has Luna, three, and 21-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - has admitted she's fortunate to have had support from other mothers and John during her initial struggles as a parent.

Speaking during an Instagram Live chat, Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - explained: ''When you're a new mom you don't know what's right. You don't know if you're doing it incorrectly.

''When you do reach out to ask, you get a million different answers. I do have a few good mom chats going on. You're looking for solidarity.

''It's important to have other moms, and really just a loving partner.''

Last year, meanwhile, Chrissy admitted she has ''everything'' she could have ever wished for in her life.

The model took to Twitter following her birthday to thank followers for their kinds messages.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''thank you all for the kind birthday wishes. I have everything a girl could ever imagine for. love you love you and thank you for being my friend for the ups, downs and all arounds. goodbye 33, you were an incredible year [crying emoji]

''imagine for? terrible grammar. I'm tired! [love heart emoji] (sic)''

John also posted a sweet birthday message to Chrissy to mark her 34th birthday.

The chart-topping star took to Instagram to post a glowing tribute to his ''queen''.

Alongside a photograph of the model, John wrote: ''Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy! (sic)''