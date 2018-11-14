Chrissy Teigen ''doesn't know'' if she'll have anymore more children.

The 32-year-old model already has five-month-old son Miles and two-year-old daughter Luna - whom she has with husband John Legend - and she is so happy to have a boy and a girl that she isn't rushing to get pregnant again.

When asked if she'd like to expand her brood, she replied: ''I don't know if I can have anymore.

''I got my girl, I got my boy. They're perfect. I love them. And we'll see!''

Chrissy called her little boy ''the happiest bug''.

Asked how he's getting on, she told E! News: ''He is so happy, he can be sick ...

''He'll throw up on himself and just smile. He's just the happiest bug.''

Chrissy was recently honoured with the Influencer Award at the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, but she admits that going to ceremonies and red carpets isn't as glamorous as it appears.

She said: ''I'm like, do we ever just go to anything where, like, we don't have to do anything? Like usually John's performing, or he's accepting something and now it's me, which is amazing.''

On the effort that goes into getting ready and not being able to drink as much, she added: ''They are nice, but you sit in glam for such a long time, and then you come to something like this (Glamour) ... When you have a speech to make you don't really want to drink a ton and you want to be very present. It's a lot.''

At the ceremony on Monday (12.11.18), 'All of Me' hitmaker John grew emotional as he paid tribute to his wife.

The 39-year-old star described himself as the 'Lip Sync Battle' star's ''trophy husband'' and hailed his spouse as the ''heart and soul'' of their family.

He said: ''I have a career in the music business, but we all know who the star of the family is. She's the heart and soul of the family too.

''I am very much in love with this woman. I mean, obviously, I guess. She is my wife. And she is the mother of our daughter Luna and our son Miles.

''But I'm not the only one who loves her. Many millions of people who aren't married or related to her love her too.

''Everywhere I go, I meet people, fans, who used to ask me for an autograph or tell me how much they love my music. Now, the number one comment I get from people who USED to be MY fans is how much they LOVE Chrissy. She gets bigger cheers than I do at my own concerts. They love her!''