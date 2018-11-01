Chrissy Teigen didn't think her postpartum depression would ''sneak up'' on her.

The 32-year-old model suffered with the mental health condition after giving birth to her daughter Luna, now two, in 2016, and has said she didn't realise how the illness would affect her.

Chrissy - who has Luna and five-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - has been open with her depression struggle, and says the reason she speaks so candidly about it is because she wants other mothers to be more informed about the condition than she was.

She said: ''I thought postpartum was, you have the baby and you're sad. It was like, no. It sneaks up on a lot of people. That's why I thought it was important for me to talk about.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host has struggled with mental health before, as she says she was once put on ''anti-anxiety medication'' because she didn't know where her life was going.

Speaking to Glamour magazine as she was named one of its Women of the Year, she said: ''I used to be on anti-anxiety medication because I was confused. I didn't know where I was going in life. All I knew when I was younger, or when I was 18, was that I wanted kids and a husband.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently spoke about how she lost control of her health and started ''drinking too much'' following Luna's birth.

She said: ''After Luna, I was drinking too much. I wasn't eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn't being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.''

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is now taking antidepressants to help her cope with her depression, and couldn't be more ''proud'' that she's doing the best she can for her body.

She added: ''It's like, what could be more important than mental health? What's more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?''