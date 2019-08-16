Chrissy Teigen has designed her own range of sunglasses with Quay.

The 33-year-old model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months, with 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - has teamed up with the affordable Australian eyewear brand to create a capsule collection of shades, and the star has revealed that the collaboration was a natural choice for her because they are the brand she gets the ''most compliments'' on.

She said: ''I've been coming across Quay for years through friends who've done partnerships and collaborations with them, and seeing them on Instagram all the time.

''They sent me a bunch [of sunglasses] and every time I've worn them, I get all these compliments. I have so many pairs of sunglasses in every price range, but it's always the Quay ones that I get compliments on. I was super excited to be part of something with them.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host also designed a pair of blue-light glasses in the collection to relieve her ''sore eyes'' from being ''addicted'' to her phone screen daily.

She told US Harper's Bazaar: ''They're stylish but also serve a purpose. We're all addicted to our phones, our screen time, TV--we're constantly scrolling something. We want to get people to open their eyes to the fact that these glasses could be beneficial.

''[After wearing them], I noticed I was getting less headaches, better sleep, and no more sore, dry eyes. I wear them at night when I'm in bed and John wears his so much. He needs a thick prescription, so we'll both be in bed at night wearing our glasses while watching TV and scrolling the 'gram.''

And Chrissy insisted she wanted to create a range that was ''accommodating'' for everyone's face shapes.

She added: ''I knew the styles that were best for my face, but obviously we wanted a collection that was accommodating of everyone's different styles and face shapes.

''I tend to lean towards oversized sunglasses because I don't love putting on a full face of make-up every day. We took the brand's shapes that people already know and love and changed the colours to enhance them and make them more my style. We went a little bit darker for fall and there are some mirror sunglasses, too.''