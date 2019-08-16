Chrissy Teigen has designed her own range of sunglasses with Quay because they are the brand she gets the ''most compliments'' on.compliments'' on.
Chrissy Teigen has designed her own range of sunglasses with Quay.
The 33-year-old model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months, with 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - has teamed up with the affordable Australian eyewear brand to create a capsule collection of shades, and the star has revealed that the collaboration was a natural choice for her because they are the brand she gets the ''most compliments'' on.
She said: ''I've been coming across Quay for years through friends who've done partnerships and collaborations with them, and seeing them on Instagram all the time.
''They sent me a bunch [of sunglasses] and every time I've worn them, I get all these compliments. I have so many pairs of sunglasses in every price range, but it's always the Quay ones that I get compliments on. I was super excited to be part of something with them.''
The 'Lip Sync Battle' host also designed a pair of blue-light glasses in the collection to relieve her ''sore eyes'' from being ''addicted'' to her phone screen daily.
She told US Harper's Bazaar: ''They're stylish but also serve a purpose. We're all addicted to our phones, our screen time, TV--we're constantly scrolling something. We want to get people to open their eyes to the fact that these glasses could be beneficial.
''[After wearing them], I noticed I was getting less headaches, better sleep, and no more sore, dry eyes. I wear them at night when I'm in bed and John wears his so much. He needs a thick prescription, so we'll both be in bed at night wearing our glasses while watching TV and scrolling the 'gram.''
And Chrissy insisted she wanted to create a range that was ''accommodating'' for everyone's face shapes.
She added: ''I knew the styles that were best for my face, but obviously we wanted a collection that was accommodating of everyone's different styles and face shapes.
''I tend to lean towards oversized sunglasses because I don't love putting on a full face of make-up every day. We took the brand's shapes that people already know and love and changed the colours to enhance them and make them more my style. We went a little bit darker for fall and there are some mirror sunglasses, too.''
