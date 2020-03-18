Chrissy Teigen has urged people not to ''ruin'' Vanessa Hudgens' life following the backlash against the actress' coronavirus comments, insisting lots of people say ''really stupid s**t''.
The 'High School Musical' star faced fierce criticism for saying deaths from the respiratory disease were ''inevitable'' but now the Sports Illustrated model has jumped to her defence and insisted lots of people say ''really stupid s**t'' but they should be allowed to learn from their mistakes.
Chrissy tweeted: ''sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s**t. & so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they're good. it's ok.
''And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f***in moment. but u don't have ruin their lives.
''This isn't about me this time. but it will be one day, or it'll be you. but yeah today it's Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop.(sic)''
Vanessa has apologised for her ''insensitive'' comments and admitted the outcry had been a ''huge wake up call''.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.(sic)''
Taking to the social media platform after US President Donald Trump said it may take until July for everything to get back to normal, the 31-year-old actress made her controversial comments.
She said: ''Until July sounds like a bunch of ****. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus, I get it, I respect it.
''Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now.''
