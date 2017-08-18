Chrissy Teigen has cried to husband John Legend because she is unhappy with her appearance.

The 31-year-old model has admitted she is going through a ''weird phase'' where she feels ''jealous'' of every woman who boasts a super toned physique, and she can't help but compare her body to others, which leaves her feeling ''inadequate'' to the point she runs to her 38-year-old spouse in floods of tears.

Speaking at a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, which has been reported on Hellogiggles.com, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm in a weird phase where I'm jealous of those bodies.

''My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps -- and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo -- and I feel insanely inadequate,'' Chrissy said.

''There have been times I've cried to [husband] John [Legend], where I felt like I would just never have 'that' body. I've definitely been really upset with ... you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that's not me.''

The style icon is desperate to be ''cool'' with her shape and be an inspiration to other women.

She said: ''But I also really want to be cool with my own body. I really want to be that person for you all, that says, 'You don't need that f**king s**t.'''

But the 'Lip Sync Battle US' co-host - who has 18-month-old daughter Luna with the 'All of Me' hitmaker - is comforted when she sees other people naked and notices they too have stretch marks.

She explained: ''I've been on shoots, I've been naked-to-naked with people, and I will say that everyone has a stretch mark. Every time I see that other stretch mark, I'm like, 'Girl, yes!' It makes me feel better, and if more of us did that kind of shit, how many people would feel better?''