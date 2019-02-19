Chrissy Teigen ''chipped her tooth'' whilst she and husband John Legend filmed 'Family Feud'.

The 33-year-old model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker are set to appear on a forthcoming episode of the iconic game show with family members, including her mother and sister and John's brother, and it was all kinds of chaos.

Sharing a side shot of her laughing in her closet, Chrissy wrote on Instagram: ''I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set.''

Andy Cohen was one of the first celebrities to comment on the photo.

The 50-year-old talk show host wrote: ''You chipping a tooth is iconic.''

Chrissy had previously taken to Twitter to reveal she and her family would appear on the popular series - which sees families go head-to-head matching a series of answers given to survey questions asked to groups of people, with the family with the biggest total winning.

The Legend family will battle it out against cast members from 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Chrissy tweeted last week: ''breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F--KING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!''

Whilst the show's star Katie Maloney wrote: ''I'm so friggin excited!!!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently had her own real-life family feud over pizza rolls.

The brunette beauty was left disappointed when she trusted her 40-year-old husband to order her favourite childhood pizza because a miscommunication with the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker meant the singer ordered completely the wrong thing.

Tweeting to her 10.8 million followers, she said: ''I am having a Totino's craving. I don't want a great pizza. I want a pizza from my childhood, with sliced fresh tomatoes on top.

''He said 'how many boxes do you want' and I said first of all loser it's in a bag now. So we Postmate some.(sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host went on to explain how she and John got into a heated debate about the best way to ''ensure crispness'' while they waited for their order, with Chrissy believing the pizza should go on the rack and the 'All of Me' singer insisting it should be cooked in a pan.

She continued: ''Pizza still 20 minutes out, he goes 'do you want the tomato on top of it' and I was like no idiot under it, yes it goes on top.

''We talk about my childhood a bit. How this pizza shaped my life no big deal. We get the notification. John yells 'it is herrrre!!' Like Oprah. (sic)''

However it turned out John had misunderstood her and ordered pizza rolls instead of pizza, and Chrissy wasn't happy about it revealing: ''this is an actual fight now''.

She added: ''It's pizza rolls. He has no idea Totino's makes pizza. But more importantly, he thinks I am so stupid I would think tiny pizza rolls go directly onto the rack and that I would want tiny slices of fresh tomato on a god damn singular pizza roll''

She then shared a video of herself trying to prove her point by throwing the pizza rolls through the gaps in the oven rack.

However, the couple - who have children Luna, two, and Miles, eight months - resolved their conflict and Chrissy ended the saga by posting a selfie, taking a bite out of a pizza topped with a slice of tomato.