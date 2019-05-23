Chrissy Teigen can't stop gorging on sandwiches at 3am.

The Sports Illustrated model likes to tuck into ham, cheese and mayonnaise sandwiches in the middle of the night and it's now become a habit that her husband John Legend prepares her snack by cutting it into triangles and placing it beside their bed so it's ready and waiting for when she wakes.

Speaking to People, the 33-year-old beauty said: ''It's a ham and cheese -- Velveeta singles with ham and mayonnaise.

''Butter is crucial, on both sides of the bread, just to bring it all together. He slices it diagonally and puts it next to the bed. I eat half of it before I fall asleep and then I wake up three hours later, maybe around 3:00 A.M. and I eat the other half.

''It's just become a thing and I cannot stop.''

Chrissy - who has two children Luna, three, and Miles, 12 months, with John - blamed her mid-night sandwich obsession on the ''shotty weather'' in Los Angeles.

She explained: ''I've almost reverted back into eating the way I was when I was pregnant -- but I'm not pregnant. I don't know if it's the state of the world right now, or the weather in LA is a little shotty, but I'm demanding comfort foods.''

Chrissy first revealed her addiction to sandwiches last week when she took to Twitter to say that she was struggling to sleep without having the carb-filled snack.

She said at the time: ''I got a mean sandwich addiction lately. I can be totally full but can't sleep without my pre bed sandwich.

''This morning I told john do not, under any circumstance, make me a bedtime sandwich, no matter how hard I ask. I asked him for one tonight and he made it. While it WAS delicious, should I be mad?? (sic)''