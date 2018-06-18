Chrissy Teigen breast-pumped on the way to a dinner date with husband John Legend on Father's Day (17.06.18).

The 32-year-old model only gave birth to her second child, Miles, one month ago, and despite heading out to glamorous eatery French Laundry in Napa Valley without their brood, the brunette beauty was still on ''mommy duty'' getting milk prepared for her newborn son.

Alongside a selfie in the car with his spouse, who had a pump over her boob and was gesturing a swear word with a smile on her face, John - who also has two-year-old Luna with Chrissy - wrote on Instagram: ''I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty. [sic]''

Chrissy previously revealed she has been left with one breast larger than the other after breastfeeding Luna.

The mother-of-two took to social media to address her lopsided assets, and in an intimate post she let fans take a closer look at her bust to show the left breast was slightly fuller than the right, which the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host put down to nursing her little girl.

Alongside one photo of Chrissy's decolletage from a bird's eye view perspective, which was posted on her Snapchat account, she wrote: ''View from above. I really should have nursed out of both boobs [sic]''

Meanwhile, 'Ordinary People' hitmaker John previously admitted he is still adjusting to the day-to-day stresses of parenthood.

He said: ''I don't know if there were a lot of surprises. You're just really learning every day. Part of it is learning how to parent together, because even though Chrissy and I have been together for a long time, we haven't been parents together until the last year. I think you start to learn how to parent together and what kind of responsibilities you want to share and take on.''