Chrissy Teigen thinks that women ''have more fight in them now'' and they're willingness to speak out has changed to the fashion industry for the better.
Chrissy Teigen thinks fashion is ''kinder to women now''.
The 33-year-old model can see that the industry is now more inclusive than ever before because brands are committed to making clothes for women of all shapes and sizes, and this has happened because modern women ''have more fight in them now'' and are willing to speak out about issues likes body positivity.
In an interview with ELLE UK, she said: ''Fashion is definitely kinder to women now. Some brands cater to a lot of different body types, so it's obvious now who supports women and who doesn't.
''I've never seen women have more fight in them than now. We're ready to stir the pot and bring issues to light.''
The Sports Illustrated model has also used her own fame to promote body confidence and has posted on her Instagram account showing that she has stretch marks from her two pregnancies and fluctuating weight and telling her fans that most women have these blemishes which ''everyone Photoshops out''.
She said: ''Everyone Photoshops them out, It's insane. And I don't want anyone to feel like they're the only ones. I was on a Victoria's Secret shoot and it was a big turning point for me to see those women with scars and stretch marks and bruises. Who is to say it's even a flaw?''
Although she tries to use her Instagram account to encourage female empowerment, Chrissy - who has two-year-old daughter Luna and six-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - is aware of the dangers of social media when it comes to teenage girls and women feeling inadequate when they see images they have been edited.
She said: ''People feel bad about their bodies, and I get it. If I feel bad seeing certain things. What about that girl who has no connection to this industry? It makes me sad because that's not really how it is.''
