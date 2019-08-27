Chrissy Teigen has been sick for ''over a month''.

The 33-year-old model has revealed she's been battling a ''stomach virus'' for more than a month and has been unable to ''eat what [she] wants'', because she can't keep down any of her favourite snacks.

Chrissy made her confession on Twitter after responding to a video of a ''deep fried BBQ chicken stuffed pizzadilla'' - which contained 33 ingredients and left most Internet users feeling horrified - as she said it looked ''fantastic''.

Fans then questioned Chrissy's tastebuds as the food item wasn't the kind of tasty treat they expected the beauty to praise, especially as Chrissy has written two cookbooks herself and is known to have good taste when it comes to food.

But the 'Lip Sync Battle' star then revealed her illness was ''messing'' with her head, as she confessed: ''I've had a stomach virus for over a month and can't eat what I want. I think it's messing with my mind.''

And Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 15 months, with husband John Legend - may not be getting better any time soon, as she said she accidentally stopped taking her medication because she thought she was getting better.

She added: ''On ... week 6 of stomach virus. Stopped antibiotics early because I started getting better. I'm stupid.

''I should have just pooped in the damn cup. If a doctor tells you to poop in a cup, just do it. Don't be too prideful. Finish your meds. Poop in the cup.''

The 'Cravings' author first shared news of her illness on social media earlier this month.

She wrote at the time: ''I haven't been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it. I think I have an ulcer. Also I'm super cranky. And tired.

''I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlic and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go. (sic)''