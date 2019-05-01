Chrissy Teigen battles Twitter trolls with humour.

The 33-year-old model is known for her witty remarks on social media, and has said her sense of humour works wonders when it comes to fighting back against hate comments she receives online, as it makes situations more ''lighthearted'' rather than coming from an ''angry place''.

She said: ''I think you can respond [to trolls] if you're having fun with them and make it more lighthearted. I used to respond to so many things and I don't even like it when Twitter is an angry place.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host - who has daughter Luna, three, and son Miles, 11 months, with her husband John Legend - has grown a thicker skin during her time on social media, and now says she's able to ''laugh off'' things that used to get her down.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, she added: ''I'm much more able to laugh everything off so I've grown a lot, we'll say, with Twitter and Instagram.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously insisted the internet helped change her life, as her use of social media platforms has changed the public's perception of her.

She said: ''Guys have always come up to me since I did Sports Illustrated. But now, they all say the same thing: 'My girlfriend loves you.' And I couldn't be happier.''

And although her 11.1 million followers love to laugh at her hilarious tweets, she believes stand-up comedian Yassir Lester is the funniest person on Twitter.

She said: ''interviews often ask me who the funniest person I follow on twitter is. I NEVER remember to say him, but the answer is @yassir_lester. so what I'm saying is he is very funny but also extremely, extremely forgettable (sic)''