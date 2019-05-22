Chrissy Teigen has apologised for spoiling 'The Voice'.

The 33-year-old model had retweeted a post from the US show's official account after her husband John Legend won his first season as a coach thanks to Maelyn Jarmon's triumphant moment, but her post was met with fierce backlash from fans who hadn't seen the final yet.

Taking to social media with a tongue in cheek post, she wrote: ''Truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay.

''But now I realise it wasn't and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.''

Speaking to reporters after the show, the 'All of Me' hitmaker teased: ''Oh Blake. You know, I really love Blake and enjoyed getting to know him this year.

''He's a very arrogant b*****d. But I had this feeling that he was gonna be the one kissing someone's a** after the show, and I was right once again.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy has also comented on another of John's co-stars as she said she would be ''thrilled'' of her daughter Luna and Kelly Clarkson's son Remington, both three, end up getting married.

She recently said: ''She [Kelly] has the most incredible family ... I'd be thrilled. I'd be thrilled.''

Kelly, 37, first planted the wedding seed earlier this month when she said that Luna and Remington would make the most beautiful babies because of their skin tones.

She said at the time: ''My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies.

''Their skin tones, their eye colour, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?' They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird.''