Chrissy Teigen is ''a little'' annoyed she missed the 2018 Met Gala.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who is heavily pregnant with her second child, a baby boy - missed out on the annual fashion event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (07.05.18) and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Honestly I'm p****d a little because I always want to wear head s**t and no one ever lets me and the one year I don't go it's head s**t year (sic)''

But Chrissy later took to Instagram to insist she was making most of her night at home.

Sharing a picture of her playing on her Nintendo Switch and watching 'Vanderpump Rules', she wrote: ''waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!! (sic)''

She also shared a picture of herself with no make up and her hair tied up in a ponytail and added: ''this year's #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body.

''Next, I used a #towel to dry my hair from roots to ends!! Then, I used a #rubberband to secure my hair into a pony that i was careful not to pull out all the way! Lastly, I pulled out pieces around my #ears and #neck ! Full tutorial coming up tomorrow !!!!!!!! Like and subscribe!!!!! (sic)''