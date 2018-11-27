Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ''definitely'' want to have another baby together.

The loved up couple - who married in 2013 and share two-year-old daughter Luna and six-month-old son Miles - have admitted the want their family to grow, but they think three kids could be the limit for them.

Speaking to Extra proud mum Chrissy, 32, said: ''I think we'll definitely do another one and then after that, I don't know if my body can take it anymore.''

The two stars are couple preparing for Christmas - their first with Miles - and they revealed they've already given some thought to how lavish the gifts will be.

John, 39, added: ''We're gonna try to keep the gifts to a minimum.''

Chrissy explained they would be putting the focus on other aspects of the festive period to make it memorable for their children.

She said: ''We'll make it special in other ways.''

If Thanksgiving (22.11.18) is anything to go by, John's big role could be in the kitchen after he rustled up something to celebrate the holiday.

Alongside a picture of his tasty-looking dish, John wrote on Twitter: ''My only job for Thanksgiving dinner was this Mac & cheese. I won't say how good it was (it was dope tho) but it disappeared fast. (sic)''

John and Chrissy are both known for giving their Twitter followers a behind-the-scenes insight into their lives.

In fact, Chrissy recently revealed sees the micro-blogging platform as her ''connection to the world''.

She shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''