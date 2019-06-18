Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share beauty products.

The 33-year-old model and her 'All of Me' singer husband - who have children Luna, three, and 13-month-old Miles together - are not ''sticklers'' for any particular brand or treatment so are happy to help themselves to each other's cleansing products.

Chrissy told People magazine: ''We share pretty much everything. We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We're not sticklers about the actual skincare products.''

While the 'Lip Sync Battle' star isn't particularly fussy about her products, she loves using sheet masks to combat her dry skin.

She said: ''I am an avid mask user. I go to Koreatown and buy all those masks. I love the silicone ones because they adhere to every inch of your face and stay moist for a long time.

''My skin is so dry and that kind takes a little bit longer for my face to suck it up.''

Chrissy is known for her frank and funny Twitter posts and while she has become a ''little bit numb'' to trolls, she occasionally hits back at cruel comments but admitted that isn't necessarily because of the remarks themselves.

She said: ''It's really hard to get to me. If I do speak out on somebody, it's maybe because that moment in time I'd just woken up, I'm a little cranky or having a bad day.''

As a result, the cookbook author admitted that has led to her regretting some of her accounts because her posts are always spontaneous.

She said: ''The thing about my social is there's not a lot of planning that goes into it. There's no staged like, 'We're going to post at this time,' or 'I'm going to post this photo.' I'm very heat-of-the-moment and when I say something it's because I really feel it and I really think it.

''You grow and learn. I think any regrets have been in hurried moments, maybe said at the wrong time.''