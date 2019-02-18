Chrissy Teigen filled in her fans on an argument she had with John Legend when the singer ordered the wrong food.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had an ''actual fight'' over pizza rolls.
The 33-year-old model was left disappointed when she trusted her 40-year-old husband to order her favourite childhood pizza because a miscommunication with the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker meant the singer ordered completely the wrong thing.
Tweeting to her 10.8 million followers, she said: ''I am having a Totino's craving. I don't want a great pizza. I want a pizza from my childhood, with sliced fresh tomatoes on top.
''He said 'how many boxes do you want' and I said first of all loser it's in a bag now. So we Postmate some.(sic)''
The 'Lip Sync Battle' host went on to explain how she and John got into a heated debate about the best way to ''ensure crispness'' while they waited for their order, with Chrissy believing the pizza should go on the rack and the 'All of Me' singer insisting it should be cooked in a pan.
She continued: ''Pizza still 20 minutes out, he goes 'do you want the tomato on top of it' and I was like no idiot under it, yes it goes on top.
''We talk about my childhood a bit. How this pizza shaped my life no big deal. We get the notification. John yells 'it is herrrre!!' Like Oprah. (sic)''
However it turned out John had misunderstood her and ordered pizza rolls instead of pizza, and Chrissy wasn't happy about it revealing: ''this is an actual fight now''.
She added: ''It's pizza rolls. He has no idea Totino's makes pizza. But more importantly, he thinks I am so stupid I would think tiny pizza rolls go directly onto the rack and that I would want tiny slices of fresh tomato on a god damn singular pizza roll''
The brunette beauty then shared a video of herself trying to prove her point by throwing the pizza rolls through the gaps in the oven rack.
However, the couple - who have children Luna, two, and Miles, eight months - resolved their conflict and Chrissy ended the saga by posting a selfie, taking a bite out of a pizza topped with a slice of tomato.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.