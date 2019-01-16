Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are ''both apologisers'' whenever they fight.

The 33-year-old model says she and her musician spouse - with whom she has daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, eight months - do have the occasional argument over ''scheduling and communication'', but insists their tiffs never last for long because they're both the kind of people who like to say sorry.

She said: ''It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser. But in the end, we're both apologisers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing.

''A lot of our fights revolve around - we don't have them often - scheduling, communication, or 'You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!'''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host says she knows how to move on from an argument with 40-year-old John because she learned how to ''listen'' to what's upset him so she can avoid having the ''same, dumb fight'' multiple times.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: ''I've learned to listen to what the other person is upset about and try to make sure that I'm doing everything to not let that same, dumb fight happen again.''

Her comments come after she recently paid tribute to John on his 40th birthday, when she called him her ''best friend''.

She wrote on social media: ''Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH (sic)''