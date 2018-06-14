Chrissy Teigen and her family have donated $288,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The 32-year-old model and television presenter took to Twitter on Thursday (14.06.18) to announce her plans to donate $72,000 from each of her family members - including husband John Legend and two children Luna, two, and Miles, one month - to the non profit organisation, which aims to help ''defend and preserve'' the rights of American citizens.

Chrissy's four donations, which amount to a whopping $288,000, have been made to mark controversial President Donald Trump's 72nd birthday, in an attempt to use the occasion to draw attention to the ''immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration.''

In a note on Twitter, the 'Lip Sync Battle' host wrote: ''John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families. In addition to fighting for immigrants' rights, they're advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration responsible whenever possible.

''The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU. (sic)''

Chrissy then called on her followers to donate whatever they could to the charity as well.

She continued: ''If you would like to donate $7.20, $72, or whatever you like to the ACLU in honor of this blessed day, please go to www.aclu.org/72.

''With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles (sic)''

The beauty simply captioned the letter: ''happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump (sic)''