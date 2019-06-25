Chrissy Teigen knew John Legend would be a good dad ''as soon as [she] met him''.

The 33-year-old model has Luna, three, and Miles, 13 months, with the 'All of Me' hitmaker, and admits she knew from the moment she met the musician on the set of his music video that he would make a fantastic father because he was so ''warm and loving'' and had ''so much respect'' for the women on set.

Asked when she knew John would be a good dad, Chrissy said: ''I knew ... as soon as I met him. He's very warm and loving. I knew he'd be a great father to a daughter because he has so many female friends. He has so much respect for women and he treats them as equals. He's a sensitive soul, but he's also business savvy and straight to the point.''

And now the pair actually have two children, Chrissy says she was right about her initial assumption, because 40-year-old John is a ''very interactive'' father.

She added: ''The way he speaks to our daughter is very interactive and very adult. He'd wake up with me every single time I'd wake up so just I wouldn't feel like I was alone those first two months of having a baby.''

Despite knowing right away he'd make a good dad, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star says their romance wasn't love at first sight, as she says they ''grew together'' as people.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''We grew together. We learned each other's personalities. He was on tour the first year we were dating and we did our own thing. I never begged him to settle down. Our vibe was the same. I didn't want him to look back and have regrets about who he wasn't with or the things he should've done. I let him do all that, and now he can't say s**t.''