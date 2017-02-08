The model, who is married to John Legend, escaped injury when she was involved in a minor car crash on Tuesday night (07Feb17) in Hollywood.

A motorist was later arrested and charged with misdemeanour hit and run charges.

On Wednesday (08Feb17), the Sports Illustrated model insisted she was fine after the accident.

"Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there... Not a big deal," she tweeted. "I'm good! I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow."