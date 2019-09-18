Chrissy Teigen accidentally posted her email address online and spoke with a ''nice stranger'' on FaceTime.

The 33-year-old model - who has three-year-old daughter Luna and 16-month-old son Miles with husband John Legend - took to Twitter to document what happened after she published the email and shared a video call conversation she had with a man with her mom Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen sat beside her.

She tweeted: ''F*** I posted my email address lmao ... oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger. (sic)''

Chrissy then shared a video of their encounter with the guy called Ricardo.

In the clip she tells him: ''Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom. Thanks for calling me!''

He then asked how they were, and Chrissy replied: ''We're good, we're about to eat dinner but just thought we'd answer one of these.''

And before ending the call, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star said: ''[It was] nice to meet you!''

Chrissy was overwhelmed with calls, and tweeted: ''Please stop I have a family.''

She then had her email changed to put an end to the constant ringing, but thanked her fans for their ''kind words''.

She updated fans: ''everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol (sic)''

The author then revealed that sharing her email with her millions of followers wasn't as bad as the time she unknowingly published her phone number in her cookbook.

One of her followers tweeted her: ''I always wondered how celebrities handled this. Especially back in the 80s when all we had was phone numbers.''

And Chrissy wrote back: ''not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog's collar in my cookbook (sic)''