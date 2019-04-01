Chrissy Teigen is ''20 pounds heavier'' since having her son Miles and doesn't care.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has two-year-old Luna and 10-month-old Miles with husband John Legend - has insisted that she could never lose the ''last bit'' of weight after she gave birth to her son last year because she ''loves food too much''.

The star wrote: 'How do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long! (sic)''

And the Sports Illustrated model would rather be heavier now than experience what she did after having Luna, as though she was the ''thinnest she's ever been'' then, she also suffered from postpartum depression.

She added: ''The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING! (sic)''

Chrissy previously admitted she feels sexier now she's had a baby and thinks her figure is much more ''feminine'' since she gave birth.

She said: ''I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual - I wasn't a curvy girl.

''But to be able to see my body after [I had Luna], and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure ... I think you just feel really feminine.''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star opened up about how other mothers have unrealistic expectations about getting back into shape after they've had a baby because women in the public eye get a lot more help and support to shape up.

She shared: ''Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything. So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody's losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic.''