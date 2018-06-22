Michael Sheen has nicknamed his penis after Christine Baranskin.

The 66-year-old actress has revealed she was left in a state of shock when Sarah Silverman - who dated the actor from 2014 until 2017 - told her that Sheen's name for his member was inspired by the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star.

Christine explained: ''Sarah Silverman told me that Michael Sheen refers to his penis as 'The Great Christine Baranski.' I have no idea why. I'd like to meet him one day and ask him what was he thinking.''

The veteran actress plays the role of Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the much-anticipated musical comedy, which also features the likes of Meryl Streep, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Cher.

And Christine - who also appeared in the original 'Mamma Mia!' in 2008 - has revealed she relished the experience of reprising the part of Tanya.

She told 'The Graham Norton Show': ''We had so much fun. Everyone had been waiting for the sequel. Ten years on, they've got it so right and we were all so happy.''

Sarah and Michael previously revealed they decided to split because their long-distance relationship became too hard to sustain.

The 47-year-old comedian and the 'Midnight In Paris' star decided to go their separate ways after almost four years of dating, because Michael's decision to move back to the UK put a strain on their romance.

In a light-hearted tweet, Sarah told her followers on Twitter: ''The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ''over Christmas'' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y'all so u stop askin, ''How's Michael/How's Sarah? [sic]''