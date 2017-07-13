Christine Baranski is set to reprise her role as Tanya in the 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!' movie.

The 65-year-old actress starred as the close friend of Meryl Streep's character Donna in the hit 2008 movie musical and has reportedly joined the cast for the sequel.

The movie is to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.

Many of the original cast members, including Streep, 67, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, and Pierce Brosnan, 64, and Dominic Cooper, 38, are set to reprise their respective roles in the sequel/prequel.

Lily James is also on board to play the younger version of Streep's character.

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new film, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.

In an interview with the Metro, Cooper revealed he is returning to the sequel and said: ''I'm very excited about the idea of it. I'm putting on my thong now. Am I going to be involved? I am - I'm just in the process of working out which shiny Lycra outfit to wear.''

The first musical film focused on a bride-to-be Sophie (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day.

But she received a shock after discovering there were three potential men who could be her biological dad.

It is thought a possible plot for the sequel may involve exploring how Sophie's mother Donna met the three men; Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The movie will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 film, along with ''reprised favorites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.