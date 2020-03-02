Christine And The Queens is working on more music with Charli XCX.

The French singer/songwriter has teased more material on the way after she collaborated with the 27-year-old star on last year's hit 'Gone', but she refused to be drawn into confirming any upcoming releases.

Appearing on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' on Apple Music, she teased: ''Yeah, I mean we've been talking with Charli about collaborating even further together.

''I think it's going to happen. She became a really important friend of mine and also I deeply respect her, so the WhatsApp is still going on and bubbling with ideas, but I won't tell you much about it.''

Just last week, the singer - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - surprised her fans with six-track mini album and short film 'La Vita Nuova', and she admitted the sudden release was a conscious decision.

She said: ''Um, yeah I wanted to have as little commentary before. I wanted people to really receive the movie and the songs really instinctively.''

The record also came from a place of sadness - with the star experiencing ''lots of forms of mourning'' - which meant she was keen to ''purge'' the emotions.

She explained: ''I think also the timing was very urgent. I wrote to my team and I was like, 'I really want to open this new chapter now because I need to say it.'

''I need to say I've been sad, I need to perform sadness, and I need to purge it. And it was really interesting to work on something urgent like that. It's quite addictive actually.''

The 31-year-old star previously admitted that she is uncomfortable with being a celebrity, and doesn't enjoy the culture.

She admitted: ''I see people with their phones out, checking who's the next most famous person to hang out with.

''To me, it feels like high school all over again.''