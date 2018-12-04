Christine And The Queens will headline All Points East Festival.

The 'Titled' hitmaker - who released her critically-acclaimed second studio album 'Chris' in September - will head up the main stage on Sunday May 26, 2019, at London's Tower Hamlet's Victoria Park, with a stellar supporting line-up featuring Metronomy, Maribou State, Beach House, Honne and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Bon Iver will close the 10-date extravaganza on June 2, joined by the likes of country pop duo First Aid Kit and Canadian star Mac DeMarco.

And as previously announced, Chemical Brothers will headline the first day (May 24).

The electronic duo recently released their new single 'Free Yourself', and they are set to bring their legendary live show to the event.

They will be joined on the bill by Hot Chip, with what was their first festival announcement for 2019 after last being seen celebrating the release of their sixth album 'Why Make Sense' in 2015.

Also joining the bill is Primal Scream, while space rockers Spiritualized have also been announced after recently returning from a six year hiatus with new album 'And Nothing Hurt'.

Little Dragon will be part of the stacked bill, and the announcement rounds off with Danny Brown, Little Simz and Ibidio Sound Machine.

Jim King - Executive Vice President, Live Music at AEG Presents - said: ''We are thrilled to be returning to Victoria Park for a second year with an artist bill as exciting as our first year.

''We're expanding our programme of free midweek entertainment and again working alongside some of the best local suppliers to produce an incredible ten days of entertainment with something for everyone.''

Bring Me The Horizon's frontman Oli Sykes recently teased that the band will make their APE debut, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Teasing their appearance during their recent sold-out Alexandra Palace concert, the 'Mantra' hitmaker said: ''London, you're always amazing, but tonight was something else. We will back next year, playing a festival called All Points East.''

Tickets for All Points East - which runs until June 2 - will be available from Friday (09.11.18) at Apefe.st/tix