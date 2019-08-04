Christine And The Queens was ''born out of a crazy desire to finally accept everything''.

The 31-year-old singer - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - says her artistic ambition to be ''brutally honest'' is ''non-negotiable''.

Asked about her approach to songwriting, she explained: ''Since I started to write my first song, it's been non-negotiable: I'm going to be brutally honest.

''Christine and the Queens was born out of a crazy desire to finally accept everything and own everything about myself including the dark thoughts, including sadness, including the impossibility of fitting in. And I wouldn't shy away from that ... which creates a weird balance.

''And honestly, you know, Christine and the Queens was also borne out of something that happened between me and drag queens [she was nursed out of depression by a troupe of drag artists]. Christine is a drag character - it's really generous and fun and entertaining, but it's borne out of wounds.''

The singer has been widely called a spokesperson for the LGBTQ community and she's admitted to feeling a need to speak her mind.

Talking to the BBC, she said: ''I think it's healthier not to see yourself as a spokesperson for anything.

''As an artist, I do believe in visibility, in speaking out. I believe in that very much. But it's good not to think of yourself as a role model, because it can become so solemn; and a bit pretentious also.''