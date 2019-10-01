Christine And The Queens had a ''panic attack'' in the studio with Mark Ronson because she didn't feel ''worthy'' enough to be working with him.

The 'Gone' singer - who prefers to be called Chris now - has opened up about how anxiety-inducing it can be working with pop music's biggest stars and recalled the time she had to halt her session with the 'Shallow' hitmaker because she was so overwhelmed.

Chris told Cosmopolitan magazine's November issue: ''At one point I did a studio session with Mark Ronson, but I had a panic attack.

''I was like, 'I'm not worthy of that. He's going to think I'm so stupid.''' She told Mark: ''We should do it again - see if I'm in a better place. I'm so shy. Sometimes I panic.''

The 'Tilted' hitmaker has also worked with pop star Charli XCX, who she praised as ''super clever and kind'', on recent hit 'Gone' and said she has no problems channelling her ''insecurities'' into her lyrics.

Speaking about working with the '1999' hitmaker, she said: ''She's super clever and kind. Sometimes I meet people who I admire and they're not very kind but she's a lovely person.

''She sent me the demo of 'Gone' and I was like, 'Did you just send me an emo track? Do you want me to work on insecurities? I can do that. It's my subject.'''

Despite being a huge star, the 31-year-old songwriter says she doesn't live like a famous person hanging out with celebrities all the time.

She said: ''I wish I could say I like to eat quinoa with Dua Lipa, but that's not the case.''

The openly-pansexual star also opened up about how being in the spotlight can make it difficult to meet a lover and referenced the ''immense loneliness'' Madonna put across in her 1991 rockumentary 'In Bed With Madonna'.

She said: ''I will never know if someone really digs me or not.

''I remember watching a documentary - 'In Bed With Madonna' - and was fascinated by the immense loneliness of the figure that is Madonna.

''Is that my destiny?

''There is an element of loneliness that comes along with being exposed because people can't always understand what you're going through.

''I'm not super-optimistic [on finding love].

''I mean ... I'm not dating Harry Styles. That would be weird. We'd look too much alike.''

Read the full interview in the November issue of Cosmopolitan - on sale 2nd October 2019.